'Pisasu 2' confirms theatrical release, first look out!

Produced by producer T. Muruganantham of Rockfort Entertainment, Andrea plays the main lead in the film while Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi plays a cameo.

The makers of the horror-thriller Pisasu 2 directed by Mysskin have confirmed with the first look poster that the film will hit the screens this year with the caption: "In Cinemas 2021".

The film also has Poorna and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles. Besides Tamil, the film's producers are planning to release the film in Telugu and Kannada.

Karthik Raja, the elder son of Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film while Siva Santhakumar is cranking the camera.

The release date of the first single song from Pisasu 2 would be announced very soon, reads an official statement from the production house.



