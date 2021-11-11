Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma to come up with second season of 'Illegal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): After wooing the audience with their thrilling performances in 'Illegal', actors Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi are now all set to come up with the second season of the legal drama.



The new season, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and produced by Juggernaut productions, sees the continuation of the intense battle between the former mentor-mentee while, dealing with complex cases that question the legal and justice system.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the show and raised the fans' expectations a notch higher.

Excited about the second season, Neha Sharma said, "I've always felt proud to essay Niharika Singh's journey on screen as she is the perfect definition of the new age woman who isn't afraid to stand up against injustice. The new season of Illegal will see my character continue her relentless pursuit of standing up against wrongdoings as she juggles between personal and professional conflicts while battling her former mentor. The sheer complexity of the cases that will unfold and the dynamic continuation of the mentor-mentee battle will make Illegal Season 2 a must-watch."

According to Piyush Mishra, "the twists and turns of Illegal season 2 will send viewers on an adrenaline rush and leave them flabbergasted as the story unveils its dramatic turn of events."

Actor Tanuj Virwani is the new addition to the cast of the Voot Select's show. He will be seen playing Neha's love interest. (ANI)

