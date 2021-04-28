'Pizza III' to skip theatrical release!

Sify.com has been updating our readers on the list of films that are planning to skip theatrical and are in talks with OTT platforms for a direct digital release. The latest update we hear is that CV Kumar's production venture Pizza III , the third installment of the horror-thriller franchise is also likely to bypass the theatrical release.

Yes, Kumar is in talks with a few leading OTT platforms for a direct digital release. Ashwin Kakumanu of Mankatha fame plays the lead role in Pizza III. Pavithra Marimuthu, Kaali Venkat, director Gaurav Narayanan, and Raveena Daha are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

While the first part of the film was a big hit, the sequel bit the dust so, we have to wait and see, how the third part of the franchise has come out.

Debutant Mohan Govind has directed the third part of Pizza.



