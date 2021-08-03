Planet Marathi OTT to launch 5 original web series in August

The five shows that will be streamed on Planet Marathi OTT Originals are 'Sopa Nasata Kaahi' which will be a romantic comedy, 'Hing Pustak Talwar', a light comedy about a group of friends, 'Bap Beep Bap' an emotional family drama about father-son relationships, 'Jobless' a crime thriller about an accused fraudster struggling to prove his innocence and a fantasy thriller 'Parees' about superstitions and the supernatural.

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Planet Marathi OTT has announced a list of five original web series with a power-packed star cast that will be released in August.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi, said: "Planet Marathi strives to bring promising content, meaningful entertainment for every segment of Marathi audience. Our Originals shows have content that is specifically curated for web series audiences."

"The fast-paced, meaningful, thrilling and gripping storylines, backed by superior quality of filmmaking, presented by talented actors who are relatable faces is the complete package our shows on Planet Marathi OTT Originals offer.

Bardapurkar added: "The entertainment experience is going to be exciting because never before have Marathi fans witnessed a premium treatment to Marathi content! The quantum of choice, the range of genres, and the diversity of content on this platform will only grow in leaps and bounds."

This is a first for Marathi entertainment industry where an exclusive Marathi OTT platform is producing and streaming original Marathi content. Currently, Planet Marathi OTT App has a content library of over 1,000+ hours worth of content. It includes films, web shows, plays, music, karoake, and much more.

Trailer links of the upcoming five web series:

"Baap Beep Baap": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALJuPsAXTO8

"Hing Pustak Talwar": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NPP3cXw8wM

"Soppa Nasata Kaahi": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyD2QMjGJuo

"Jobless": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vg5NFVB2Ys

"Parees": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czA-WnBOfEg

