Plans to make Dhoom 4 with Prabhas dropped

Yash Raj Films, the premiere production house in Bollywood, has been trying to rope in Prabhas for the fourth installment of the ‘Dhoom’ franchise. But our sources inform producer Aditya Chopra has now dropped such plans
Prabhas is doing several pan-India projects and he is also debuting in a straight Hindi movie ‘Adipurush’ in the direction of Om Raut. Aditya Chopra feels the novelty factor has now gone for Prabhas. So, he has put on hold ‘Dhoom 4’.
John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan have played the antagonist roles in the ‘Dhoom’ franchise so far. Aditya Chopra wanted Prabhas to essay the same role in ‘Dhoom 4’ after seeing the craze for the star in the North Indian market. Prabhas instead chose other projects.
Prabhas is currently acting in ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Salaar’, and ‘Adipurush’. He will also begin a sci-fi thriller in the direction of Nag Ashwin next year. All these four films will get a massive release in Hindi as well.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu