Plans to make Dhoom 4 with Prabhas dropped

Yash Raj Films, the premiere production house in Bollywood, has been trying to rope in Prabhas for the fourth installment of the ‘Dhoom’ franchise. But our sources inform producer Aditya Chopra has now dropped such plans

Prabhas is doing several pan-India projects and he is also debuting in a straight Hindi movie ‘Adipurush’ in the direction of Om Raut. Aditya Chopra feels the novelty factor has now gone for Prabhas. So, he has put on hold ‘Dhoom 4’.