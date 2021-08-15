Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93 years old. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, said her spokesperson Pritam Sharma.