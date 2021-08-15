  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 15th, 2021, 12:21:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93 years old. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, said her spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

Her husband, Khayyam, the National Award Winner music director, had suffered a heart attack and died on August 19, 2019 at 92.

The couple had a son Pradeep Khayyam, who died in 2012 after a cardiac arrest, stunning his aged parents.

--IANS

qn/dpb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features