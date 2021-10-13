Playing God: Sumedh Mudgalkar on portraying Lord Vishnu

Sharing his thoughts on the subject of the show, Sumedh says: "It feels great working with a child on the sets of the show; especially when you're shooting with such a cute kid like baby Hazel Kaur. Children are extremely innocent and there is so much you can learn from them. Everything they are and everything they do stands as an example for us to better ourselves with each passing day. I am so grateful for an opportunity like this. It all feels like a blessing".

"When it comes to me, I have to put in so much effort to be able to play my part efficiently but our little Lord Krishna is just so natural with everything. The innocence that the kid carries substantiates that they truly are literal personifications of God himself. The fact that I get to work with a child truly brings me immense pleasure," adds Sumedh, known for shows like 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'RadhaKrishn' and others.

'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' will start from October 19 on Star Bharat.

