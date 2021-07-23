Playing older character on-screen was fun: Gauahar Khan

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan, who plays a pivotal role in her latest film "14 Phere", says that it was a fun ride for her to portray an elderly funny lady on-screen.

Gauahar told IANS: "When the first brief came to me, I was asked if I am ok to play an older mummy ji on-screen and I was like 'let me hear the story first'! When I heard the narration, I realised that she is a young actress from the Delhi theatre scene and playing an older character in a comic situation. So I found it rather entertaining, as well as challenging because in the film I played two characters. I must say, 'Dilli ki Meryl Streep' was so cool!!"