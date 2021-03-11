Playing Osho a life-changing experience: Ravi Kishan

"My initial fascination towards Osho was different and it intrigued me due to the spiritual journey of another actor -- Vinod Khanna. Vinod Khanna was on the top of his game, a superstar, when he left everything and set on a journey to America following Osho. We all know that he and Amitabh Bachchan had a rivelry and there are always a conversation on how Amitabh Bachchan become a megastar after Vinod Khanna left acting and superstardom. The point is how could a man leave everything for a spiritual guru? Doing the film was an opportunity for me to explore these thoughts," Ravi told IANS.

While the actor went through a detailed script and workshop to find the right body langauge, and read several books on Osho, he explained how the film was a journey for him.

"Initially I even asked the makers why they were casting me, and I was told that the depth in my eyes has a uncanny similarity with Osho's. After a look test and a certain trasnformation I realised it. My father was a priest and there is a certain spiritual practice we are exposed to from childhood. Perhaps that is why I embodied the charecter better. It was a life-changing experience," shared the actor.

"Secrets Of love" is directed by Ritesh S. Kumar and the story is based on a series of real-life incidents that happened in Osho's lifetime.

There were several real-life Osho followers featured in the film as character actors, Ravi recalled.

"After getting ready, before the shot, I was feeling a silence within so I was sitting in a distance and meditating, until the AD (assistant director) came to say that 'shot ready'. I entered the set, and the scene started. I remember how one of the Osho followers, who was present in the scene, broken down and kissed my hand, and mentioned that my energy and aura reminded them of Osho. I think from that point, I realised that I was getting the character right," shared Ravi.

The actor informed the film's post-production work would start soon.

