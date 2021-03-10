PM asks for all BJP members' help to get people inoculated

India has expanded the world's largest vaccination drive to the next stage and entered a fresh phase on March 1, covering all aged over 60 years and those above 45 years suffering from comorbidities.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a clarion call to all the BJP MPs and party workers to help eligible people in receiving Covid-19 vaccines as well as help them to reach vaccination centres.

Modi, who took the vaccine on March 1 as the new phase of vaccination took off in the country, urged his party workers on Wednesday during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board meeting here inside Parliament premises.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi shared Prime Minister's views after the the one hour meeting ended.

"Addressing our (BJP) MPs, the Prime Minister appealed them to join people and help the eligible candidates in receiving vaccines as well as helping them in reaching vaccination centres. A clarion call has been given by the PM for all MPs and BJP workers," Joshi said.

Joshi applauded the efforts of the Prime Minister in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, "When the entire world was stunned, perplexed and not able to understand what to do in this crisis, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji achieved success in facing the crisis on both levels -- in saving the lives of the people and also in bringing back the economy on track".

For his efforts, Joshi said, "He not only saved the lives of Indians through Covid vaccine but also dispatched vaccine dozes to various foreign countries offering the much-needed helping hand."

Thousands queued up at government and private medical facilities across the country as the country further opened its vaccination programme that started on January 16 for healthcare and sanitary workers.

Indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca are being administered to people in India since the inoculation drive begins here.

To commemorate 75 years of Independence, Joshi further announced that a 75-week long programme will be organised from March 12 at 75 places. The Minister said that Prime Minister has called upon all the MPs to participate in the programme being started from Gujarat.

