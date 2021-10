PM Modi pays tribute to RK Laxman on cartoonist's 100th birth anniversary

Calling him "versatile", PM Modi said that through his cartoons, the late star beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times.Along with posting a tweet in the beloved memory of the legendary cartoonist, PM Modi also shared a video featuring his speech from 2018 when he released the book 'Timeless Laxman'."On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman'," he tweeted.RK Laxman, who was widely known for his cartoon creation 'The Common Man', died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93. India's most celebrated cartoonist, also known as 'The 'Pied Piper of Delhi', had passed away due to multi-organ failure.Laxman, whose artwork also includes sketches from the TV show 'Malgudi Days', written by his brother RK Narayan, kick-started his career as a cartoonist by doing part-time jobs for local newspapers and magazines.Later, he joined a leading media publication and began his daily comic strip 'You Said it'. (ANI)