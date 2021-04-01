  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. PM Narendra Modi refers to Rajinikanth as Thalaiva!

PM Narendra Modi refers to Rajinikanth as Thalaiva!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 1st, 2021, 15:39:17hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Narendra Modi

Congratulating Superstar Rajinikanth on winning the Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian Prime Minister Modi has posted a tweet on his timeline.

"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him", tweeted Narendra Modi.

Modi is a good friend of Rajinikanth and the actor also has great admiration for the Prime Minister. Rajinikanth has often lauded the Prime Minister for his amazing leadership and how he single-handedly handling his political enemies and opposition parties.

This wish of Narendra Modi has excited the fans of Rajinikanth who are on cloud nine.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features