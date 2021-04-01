PM Narendra Modi refers to Rajinikanth as Thalaiva!

"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him", tweeted Narendra Modi.

Congratulating Superstar Rajinikanth on winning the Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian Prime Minister Modi has posted a tweet on his timeline.

Modi is a good friend of Rajinikanth and the actor also has great admiration for the Prime Minister. Rajinikanth has often lauded the Prime Minister for his amazing leadership and how he single-handedly handling his political enemies and opposition parties.

This wish of Narendra Modi has excited the fans of Rajinikanth who are on cloud nine.