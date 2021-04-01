PM Narendra Modi refers to Rajinikanth as Thalaiva!

Congratulating Superstar Rajinikanth on winning the Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian Prime Minister Modi has posted a tweet on his timeline.
"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him", tweeted Narendra Modi.
Modi is a good friend of Rajinikanth and the actor also has great admiration for the Prime Minister. Rajinikanth has often lauded the Prime Minister for his amazing leadership and how he single-handedly handling his political enemies and opposition parties.
This wish of Narendra Modi has excited the fans of Rajinikanth who are on cloud nine.