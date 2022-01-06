PM to virtually inaugurate 2nd campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on January 7.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the Prime Minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for sometime. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus."