PMK demands detailed probe into 'fake' vaccination entries in TN

In a statement, he said that the state Health Department must not set unrealistic targets for health workers as this would lead to fake vaccination entries.

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) PMK founder-leader, Dr S. Ramadoss on Tuesday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a detailed probe into allegations of fake vaccination entries to jack up the figures.

Ramadoss said that there were reports of fake vaccination entries using unused/less used mobile numbers as well as phone numbers of dead persons as well as generating data using multiple identity cards.

The PMK leader, who is also a doctor, said that such fake vaccination entries would affect unvaccinated people if their numbers are used for generating fake entries. He called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to order a detailed investigation into the allegations that have surfaced over fake vaccination entries.

He said that the malpractice has created confusion in the vaccination drive in the state and added that it was important and necessary to find the number of fake entries.

Ramadoss said that the state Public Health Director has issued a circular against such practices and called upon authorities to remove fake entries in the vaccination drive.

Health professionals including doctors and nurses have stated that "unrealistic targets" set by the state Health Department had led to such pumped-up entries.

Talking to IANS, a health professional, on condition of anonymity, alleged: "A primary health centre is given a target of 250 daily doses while the health workers are able to convince only 70 to 80 people to undergo vaccination. The health workers try to manipulate using identity cards from individuals and make fake entries."

--IANS

aal/vd