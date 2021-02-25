Poet, teacher, priest Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri no more

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (IANS) Acclaimed teacher, poet and temple priest, Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri passed away on Thursday at his house here, family sources said. He was 81.

He was suffering from age-related ailments.

A hugely respected English professor, who taught at various government colleges in the state, he was also a Malayalam poet of repute with his work acting as the bridge between modernity and tradition.