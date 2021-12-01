Poetic Justice: Manoj Muntashir joins panel of judges on 'India's Got Talent'

Manoj will be associating with a reality show for the first time and he talks about being a judge and how he feels about it.

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir will be joining the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah on the talent show 'India's Got Talent'.

Manoj says: "I am thoroughly excited to be on 'India's Got Talent', which has a legacy. The show has been putting forth superlative talent from across the nation. Being a part of IGT's jury is nothing short of an honour and I hope that I will be able to do full justice to my role."

He further adds: "I am also extremely fond of my fellow judges who are the stalwarts in their respective fields. I am looking forward to welcoming talent with open arms."

'India's Got Talent' will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

