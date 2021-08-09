Police investigate 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' AD

The Chennai cops found a guy who carried two INSAS rifles near the Koyembedu bus terminus. When asked, the guy said that his name is Victor, an assistant director to Pandiraj and he is sending these two INSAS model dummy guns to Karaikudi for the shoot of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

But the police couldn't find any proper papers for the gun so, they are investigating the guy and the source of the guns.