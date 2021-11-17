Police protection for Suriya, actor donates Rs 15 lakh to Parvathy Ammal

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) With the stand-off between the PMK and actor Suriya intensifying over the issue of the latter's Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday provided police protection to Suriya.

Late on Tuesday night, the Tamil Nadu police deployed a group of five armed police personnel at the actor's residence in Thyagaraya Nagar in the city to provide protection to the actor and his family.