'Ponmagal Vandhal' helps a nine-year-old rape survivor

A nine-year-old rape survivor in Chennai opened about her predator(the girl's relative) to her mom and the court sentenced five-year imprisonment to him. The girl saw Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal and it encouraged her to open up about the horrific incident to her mom.

Sharing the news clip, Jyotika felt proud and wrote: "Shatter that silence ! Each time a woman stands up for herself, unknowingly she stands up for all women". This news is yet another proof that films do impact society.