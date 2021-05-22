Ponnambalam thanks Chiranjeevi for his timely help!

Famous stuntman and villain actor Ponnamabalam had appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films with many superstars in the 90s.
Ponnambalam was suffered from kidney-related ailments and a few actors have come forward to help him. Kamal Haasan helped him a bit and now, it has come to our notice that Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi donated 2 lakhs to him for kidney transplantation.
In his video message, Ponnamabalam has thanked Chiranjeevi saying that the two lakh rupees donation has helped him a lot. "May the Anjaneya in your name bless you Anna", said Ponnambalam.
Netizens in Tamil and Telugu are appreciating Chiranjeevi for his kind gesture. The Telugu Megastar has been helping many people during the pandemic.