Ponnambalam thanks Chiranjeevi for his timely help!

Famous stuntman and villain actor Ponnamabalam had appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films with many superstars in the 90s.

Ponnambalam was suffered from kidney-related ailments and a few actors have come forward to help him. Kamal Haasan helped him a bit and now, it has come to our notice that Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi donated 2 lakhs to him for kidney transplantation.