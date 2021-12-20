'Ponniyin Selvan' audio launch to happen in Dubai?

The buzz is that the audio launch of director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is likely to be held outside India.
Yes, both Mani Ratnam and Lyca's Subaskaran feel that a grand audio launch in Dubai will help them to get more visibility in the overseas market. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film and he is currently busy with the background score.
Mani has also wrapped up the shoot of the first part long back, he is busy supervising the post-production works. The makers are planning for a grand release during the Summer Holidays 2022.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu.
Ponniyin Selvan will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.