Ponniyin Selvan: For the first time in 30 years, a Mani Ratnam film without Vairamuthu's lyrics!

For the first time in thirty years, Mani Ratnam is making a film without Vairamuthu's lyrics. Yes, in his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam has avoided working with the lyricist due to the #MeToo accusation against Vairamuthu.
It was a tedious process to find an apt replacement for Vairamuthu but Mani Ratnam finally believed in poet Ilango Krishnan, who is penning eight songs in Ponniyin Selvan.
Kabilan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Venba Geethayan are penning the rest of the four songs. AR Rahman is composing all the twelve songs and background score
Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the screens for the Summer Holidays of 2022.
Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu are playing pivotal characters in the film