Ponniyin Selvan: For the first time in 30 years, a Mani Ratnam film without Vairamuthu's lyrics!

For the first time in thirty years, Mani Ratnam is making a film without Vairamuthu's lyrics. Yes, in his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam has avoided working with the lyricist due to the #MeToo accusation against Vairamuthu.

It was a tedious process to find an apt replacement for Vairamuthu but Mani Ratnam finally believed in poet Ilango Krishnan, who is penning eight songs in Ponniyin Selvan.