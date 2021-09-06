'Ponniyin Selvan': Karthi and Trisha's song clip leaked!

After Aishwarya Rai's shooting spot pic, a video song clip of Karthi and Trisha from Ponniyin Selvan was also leaked on the internet. Both Karthi and Trisha were seen in ancient tribal costumes. It looks like, the song is performed before a holy puja.
Despite tight security and a disciplined team, a few miscreants have leaked this video clip of Ponniyin Selvan.
The film's director and one of the producers Mani Ratnam is said to be upset with these leakages of scenes and pics from the shooting spot.
Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Ravi Varman cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts.