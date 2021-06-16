'Ponniyin Selvan' team is waiting for Corona to subside!

The Buzz is that Mani Ratnam needs 50 to 60 more days to complete the two parts of his magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan based on Kalki's epic novel.

We hear that the maverick filmmaker is unable to shoot the rest of the portions of the film on the sets because the scenes demand outdoor real-locations. Sources add that there are many horse riding and chasing sequences in the film so, Mani wants to shoot it in real locations.