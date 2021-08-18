Ponniyin Selvan team off to Maharashtra!

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to shoot his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Maharashtra from tomorrow.

The new schedule of the film will be happening in Orchha, where Mani Ratnam will be shooting in the ancient forts.

Prakash Raj posted a pic with Mani Ratnam and Karthi from the Gwalior Airport and updated fans that they are on their way to Orchha. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu.