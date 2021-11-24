'Ponniyin Selvan' to release on April 28?

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is likely to release on April 28. The film will release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. As the makers are looking for a Pan-India release, they feel that April 28 will be a perfect date.

Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman cranks the camera.



Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu are playing pivotal characters in the biggie.



Based on Kalki's epic novel of the same name, only the first part is scheduled to release during the Summer Holidays 2022. The second part will have a theatrical release by the end of 2022 or early 2023.