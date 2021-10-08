Ponram: Sivakarthikeyan has become mature, will make VVS 2 with upcoming heroes

In a recent interview, actor Sivakarthikeyan had said that he will never do Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam 2 as the magic can't be recreated now. He also added that the Remo sequel can't be made but they can make a new film based on the nurse character played by the actor.

Now, director Ponram, who made Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, and Seema Raja with Sivakarthikeyan has reacted to the actor's interview.

"Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam 2 will definitely happen. Sivakarthikeyan has become mature, we will make the sequel with upcoming heroes. Podra Vediya", tweeted Ponram.

While Ponram's long-delayed MGR Magan is yet to hit the screens, he is currently busy with his yet-untitled film with Vijay Sethupathi and Sun Pictures