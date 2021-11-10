Pooja Batra back with 'Squad', actress returns to India after a while

"I had moved to the other side of the world. I was in Los Angeles, California all this time. That's probably why y'all didn't see me as often as you would have liked," Pooja said.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Pooja Batra, who is known for her roles in '90s hits such as 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Nayak' and 'Virasat', is all set to make her big screen comeback with 'Squad'. She has revealed the reason why she was missing in action.

Pooja got married to actor Nawab Shah in 2019 and is now back in the country.

"Now I'm back in India after my marriage and 'Squad' was offered to me by Nilesh Sahay as he had written Nandani Rajput with me in mind. I loved the script and am so happy to be a part of it," she added.

'Squad' marks the debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing and Malvika Raaj. It will be released digitally on ZEE5 on November 12.

'Squad' revolves around the battle between the nations' Special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. It has patriotism and an emotional bond at the heart of it.

'Squad' also has high-octane action sequences involving MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers. It is the first Indian film to be shot in Belarus.

