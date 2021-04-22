Pooja Bhatt feels survivor's guilt amid Covid second wave deaths

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to express that she feels a survivor's guilt owing to the number of deaths that have happened during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pooja also took a dig at politicians saying they have blood on their hands for not being prepared for the disaster.

"Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow. The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands. For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well'. For leaving us to fend for ourselves," Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

The actress-filmmaker's tweet comes just a day after Maharashtra witnessed a new record figure of Covid-19 deaths, along with a spike in the number of active cases.

--IANS

