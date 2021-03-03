Pooja Bhatt had to initially say no to 'Bombay Begums' despite loving synopsis

The series touches upon themes of ambition, desire, struggle for power and vulnerability through the stories of a group of modern women in Mumbai. Pooja plays a character named Rani.

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Pooja Bhatt recalls initially saying no to the the upcoming series Bombay Begums despite loving the synopsis. She managed to fit in the project only when the makers reworked the schedule.

"They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it's worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later," recalled Pooja.

She added: "I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it's the best decision I've made."

The series also features Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain in important roles. It is slated to release on Netflix.

