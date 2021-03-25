Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over amid highest spike in Maharashtra as India recorded over 53,000 cases in a day.

"Mask up people and please follow #COVID19 safety protocol. The virus is far more resilient than we would like to believe. Help the concerned authorities to help us please! Too many people have been working tirelessly to keep us safe. Yet we behave so irresponsibly. Simply not done!" Pooja tweeted on Thursday.