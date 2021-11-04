Pooja Bhatt remembers actor Faraaz Khan on first death anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Pooja penned a heartfelt post in the beloved memory of Faraaz."It was the 4'TH of Nov 2020 when I was granted the privilege & responsibility of announcing to the world that Faraaz Khan had left us by his grieving & truly generous family. Time has flown, yet not. I speak for us all when I say we are still numb with the suddenness of his departure and the vacuum he leaves behind, one that we fill with the music he introduced us to & taught us to love and the memory of some dramatic & mostly laughter infused times," she wrote.Pooja also posted a candid picture of Faraaz."This is my favourite photo of him. One that I shot on a beach in the Seychelles. A time that was smeared in innocence, discovery and genuine camaraderie between every single person on that journey.A time that shall live on in my memory till I breathe my last & then hopefully convert to a lingering,light-filled memory for another to draw from & pass on. Shine on Faraaz.. and thank you for the love & the music," she added.Faraaz, best known for his role in 'Fareb' and 'Mehndi', died of brain infection last year. (ANI)