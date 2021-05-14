Pooja Bisht opens up on her role in 'Flawed'

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Pooja Bisht has opened up about her role in the upcoming web-series "Flawed".

"I play the character of Soumya. She is a strong, independent girl in everyone's eyes, but at the same time she bears the scar of her father's absence after he abandoned her, along with her younger sister and mother, for another woman, putting responsibilities on her shoulders," says Pooja.