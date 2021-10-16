Pooja Gor opens up on movie based on her popular show

Pooja says: "This Sunday, 'Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan' will retain the essence of the original, but with a fresh storyline that is more relevant in today's time. The character of 'Pratigya' is so well-blended in my blood that it just flows. I can wake up and before I open my eyes, I can be in the character if you say 'action'."

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor has talked about the movie 'Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan', which is based on the show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2' that premiered on March 15 featuring Pooja and Arhaan Behll. But the movie will showcase a new story.

The story of 'Pratigya' and 'Krishna' has been shown to the viewers with its drama-packed episodes in Seasons 1 and 2 in the show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'. The one-time watch movie 'Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan' is produced by Rajan Shahi. It stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl in the respective roles of Pratigya and Krishna.

Talking about her character, Pooja says, "It is a character that is closest to my heart. It will always remain special, and I will always remain 'Pratigya'. This character has given me everything from name to fame. It gave me lessons as an actor, it gave me growth. I urge all the fans of Pratigya to watch us one more time on October 17."

'Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan' will air on October 17 at 9 pm on Star Plus.

--IANS

ila/arm