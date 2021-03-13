Pooja Hegde is the heroine in Thalapathy65!

Despite the huge competition, Pooja Hegde has bagged the female lead in Thalapathy 65, the upcoming biggie of actor Vijay who is in a tremendous form at the box office. A huge remuneration has also been given to the actress considering her popularity in Telugu and Hindi.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is all set to direct the biggie.