Pooja Hegde completes the third schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast'!

Pooja's portions are mostly shot in Chennai and she has returned to Mumbai now. Sources say that the major portions of Beast will be shot inside a shopping mall and a huge set has been erected in Chennai.

Telugu cinema's current numero uno actress Pooja Hegde has completed the third schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller Beast.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing Beast.

Besides Vijay and Pooja Hegde, director Selvaraghavan plays the baddie in the film, which also has Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this biggie, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and Anbariv stunt duo is taking care of the action department.