Pooja Hegde demands a whopping amount as salary for #Thalapathy65?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil media circle is that actress Pooja Hegde is said to have demanded a whopping 3.5 crores from Sun Pictures, the producers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar.
However, there is no official confirmation on the exorbitant figure that is doing the rounds in the media,
We hear that along with Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani are also under consideration for the film as they are quite popular in Telugu and North India.
In the technical department, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame cranks the camera, and Anbariv is taking care of the action department.
The shoot of the film is likely to begin in April.