Pooja Hegde hints on Thalapathy 65!

Without giving away any clue, the actress said that it would be great if she could make a comeback in Tamil with the Vijay starrer and turns philosophical by saying if the project meant to happen, it would happen.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde mentioned that the makers of Thalapathy 65 have approached her.

According to our sources, the makers are in talks with Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani but they haven't finalized the female lead yet. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilip Kumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame will be directing the film and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

For the first time, National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv is collaborating with Vijay in this yet-untitled film and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame will be cranking the camera.

The shoot of the film will begin in April.

