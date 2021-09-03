Pooja Hegde is super excited about 'Beast', starts new schedule

In a recent Instagram chat with fans, Pooja Hegde has said that she is very excited about the film and added that she will be heading to Chennai for the new schedule. "I can't say much about the film now but the project is progressing well", she said.

Pooja Hegde also had earlier said that working with Vijay is super comfortable and she doesn't want to schedule to get over due to the overall positive vibe created by director Nelson and actor Vijay.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Selvaraghavan plays the baddie in the film while Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Beast, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and Anbariv stunt duo is taking care of the action department.



