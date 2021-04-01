Pooja Hegde is the only heroine in Thalapathy 65!

There were rumors on the internet that there are two heroines in Thalapathy 65. But now, sources say that only Pooja Hegde is the confirmed heroine of the film and there is no truth about the second heroine.

Yesterday, the biggie went on floors with an auspicious puja event. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilpkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing the film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and National Award winners Anbariv duo of KGF fame will be taking care of the action department.