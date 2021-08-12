Pooja Hegde loves to be on the sets of Beast!

In her recent interview with The Hindu, actress Pooja Hegde has said that according to her, the best sets are the ones in which actors would feel not to say goodbye even after they complete their scenes for the day and Beast is one such set for her.
The actress said that the film's lead actor Thalapathy Vijay is calm and chill just like her. The overall vibe created by Vijay and the film's director Nelson is something she enjoys.
The actress hinted that the film has several action scenes and wished that the film's director Nelson give her a few stunt scenes after reading her interview.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Beast and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.
Beast is likely to release for the 2022 Summer Holidays.