Pooja Hegde loves to be on the sets of Beast!

In her recent interview with The Hindu, actress Pooja Hegde has said that according to her, the best sets are the ones in which actors would feel not to say goodbye even after they complete their scenes for the day and Beast is one such set for her.

The actress said that the film's lead actor Thalapathy Vijay is calm and chill just like her. The overall vibe created by Vijay and the film's director Nelson is something she enjoys.