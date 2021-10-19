Pooja Hegde: One word is not enough to describe Vijay!

In a recent chat with her fans on Twitter, actress Pooja Hegde has said that one word is not enough to describe her Beast costar Thalapathy Vijay yet she tried and called him the sweetest.
"One word is not enough..but….I’ll try…ummm… SWEETEST. #AskPoojaHegde", she replied to the fan.
Talking about her upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, the actress said:Epic Love story. Grand, fairytale visual"
Pooja also admitted that at the beginning of her career, she didn't have work. "It was definitely a challenge in the start, I remember the times I didn’t have work..but I feel like if you put your heart and soul in your work and work hard, it comes back to you manifold. #AskPoojaHegde", said the actress.
Pooja is the current numero uno heroine in the Telugu cinema and with Beast, she is also eyeing more projects in Tamil cinema.