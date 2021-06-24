  1. Sify.com
Pooja Hegde recalls being part of Telugu film 'DJ'

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 24th, 2021
Pooja Hegde (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actors Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun-starrer 'Duvvada Jagannadham' has recently completed four years of its release.

Recalling working on the Telugu project, Pooja took to Instagram Story and wrote: "4 years and a couple of blockbusters later, still my dad's favourite film of mine! #4YearsofDJ."
Along with it, she posted a throwback picture of her with the 'DJ' team.


Released in 2017, the film was helmed by director Harish Shankar. A day ago, he also celebrated the fourth anniversary of the film.
"Million thanks to @alluarjun gaaru @SVC_official & My sir ji @ThisIsDSP had a great time and always cherish #DJ one of the biggest blockbusters of my career ... my whole hearted thanks to @hegdepooja @actorsubbaraju and #Raoramesh gaaru," Harish Shankar tweeted.
Speaking of Pooja's upcoming films, she will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam', which is a period romantic drama. (ANI)








