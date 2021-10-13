Pooja Hegde 'singled' out for praise for her performance in 'Most Eligible Bachelor'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Pooja Hegde, who now awaits the theatrical release of her upcoming film, 'Most Eligible Bachelor', is receiving praise from south Indian filmmakers for her performance.

The makers of the film arranged for a pre-release function.

After watching the film, producer Dil Raju said, "We've first seen glamour in Pooja but slowly she started working on her character and by working on it she became a super performer. Being glamorous and a performer - very few heroines have this and Pooja did that in this movie."