Pooja Hegde started dance rehearsals for Vijay's 'Beast'

Telugu cinema's most sought-after actress Pooja Hegde is now eyeing to grab the attention of Tamil moviegoers with Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast . Though she had appeared in Mugamoodi , Tamil film producers stamped her as an unlucky actress, and only through Beast , she is making her comeback in Kollywood.

The latest update on Pooja Hegde is that she has started rehearsing for the first song of Vijay's Beast. Sources say that in July, team Beast is planning to resume the shoot.

Jani, the choreographer of the famous Butta Boma track is choreographing all the songs in Beast. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame is cranking the camera for the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilpkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing this action thriller.