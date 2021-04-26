Pooja Hegde tested positive for COVID19

"Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for covid-19. following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. thankyou for your love & support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care", said Pooja in her statement.

Pooja Hegde is also all set to make a comeback in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar and Sun Pictures. A section of media has reported that Thalapathy Vijay may have been infected by the coronavirus but for the unversed, Pooja wasn't a part of the first schedule in Georgia.

However, the second schedule will be pushed by a few days till the actress return to normalcy.