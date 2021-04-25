Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19, isolates self

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Actor Pooja Hegde on Sunday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Hegde said in a statement on Twitter.

