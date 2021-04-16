Pooja Hegde: There's so much we took for granted

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has reminisced in a new social media post about the times when people roamed around freely, adding that we have taken too much for granted.

Pooja posted a picture on Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday night, from her vacation in Vienna.

"Back when people didn't wear masks and roaming around freely was a thing... There's so much we took for granted! #majormissing #takemeback #throwbackthursday," Pooja wrote as caption.