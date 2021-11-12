Pooja Hegde updates about 'Beast', joins the sets in Chennai!

Pooja Hegde is back in Chennai for the shoot of her upcoming film Beast in Chennai. The actress took to her Instagram page to update fans that she is in Chennai and shooting for Beast despite heavy rains.
Beast is the second Tamil film of Pooja after Mugamoodi. Though the actress has scored many hits in Telugu, she is looking to score her first hit in Tamil.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dhilpkumar, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.
Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.
The film's cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is getting ready for the Georgia schedule, he has posted advanced equipment on Instagram.
Sources say that Beast will hit the screens for Summer Holidays 2022.