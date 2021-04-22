Pooja Hegde's emotional note on her Geography teacher!

Pooja Hegde is undeniably the current numero uno star in Tollywood. She is also eyeing to establish a strong market in Tamil cinema with Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Nelson Dhilipkumar and Sun Pictures.

"Heartbroken to hear that my favourite teacher Mrs Jessica Daruwala is no more. If you were in Maneckji Copper and were lucky enough to know her, you know that the world has lost a gem today. Her kindness towards me when I was down, is something I will carry with me forever. Some teachers are just pure gold. Thank you for shaping me into who I am Mam by teaching me much more than Geography. Thank you for seeing me when I was invisible. Gone too soon. Sending her family loads of love and light in these tough times" , wrote Pooja Hegde on Instagram.

Pooja is currently in Georgia for the first schedule of Thalapathy 65.